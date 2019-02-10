Fire marshal investigating

Four people were sent to the hospital after a fire near Ellendale this morning.

The Ellendale Fire Company responded to the 10000 block of Greentop Road shortly before 8 a.m. today, Sunday, February 10, for a camper fire. A family of four had been sleeping inside at the time of the fire.

A 31-year-old female and 29-year-old male both sustained smoke inhalation. The female also suffered second-degree burns. They were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center for treatment in stable condition. A two-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy were medically evaluated at Bayhealth Sussex Campus and released to relatives.

Fire damage was estimated at $2,500. There were no smoke alarms in the camper. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the fire's origin and cause.