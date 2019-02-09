The suspects are two 16-year-olds from Felton

Two teens have been arrested after Dover police say they were caught in the act of burglarizing a vacant home in the Clearview Meadow subdivision.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the case began Feb. 6 when officers investigated a break-in in the 300 block of Blue Coat Street. The area has a number of homes still under construction.

Police learned a basement window was broken and about $4,000 in damage was done to the interior of the home. The builder replaced the window and went back Feb. 7 when he saw two persons again inside the home.

The two, later identified as Felton residents Jason Cruz and Jermaine J. Walker, both 16, attempted to escape, but ran into Dover officers on their way to the scene. They tried to run but were quickly caught, Hoffman said.

Both are charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree conspiracy and criminal mischief.

They were ordered held on $15,000 secured bonds each and are scheduled for Feb. 13 appearances in Family Court.