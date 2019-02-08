Two firefighters and an occupant of the home suffered minor injuries in a fire Thursday on McColley Road

Three people were injured in a house fire Thursday in Milford.

The fire was reported by a neighbor in the 4300 block of McColley Road, just off of Cedar Beach Road at 11:27 p.m., said Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal B. Scott Bullock.

When firefighters from the Carlisle Fire Company responded, they reported that the two-story home was engulfed in flames and immediately requested assistance from neighboring fire companies. Agencies that responded included the Carlisle Fire Company, Houston Fire Company, Memorial Fire Company, Ellendale Fire Company, Sussex County EMS, Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Red Cross of Delmarva.

The occupant of the house escaped with minor injuries. He was transported to Bayhealth Sussex Campus and treated for first degree burns to his hands and face and was released, Bullock said.

Two firefighters also sustained minor injuries and were also treated at Bayhealth Sussex Campus and released, Bullock said.

The fire was placed under control at 12:43 a.m.

Deputy State Fire Marshals investigated and determined the fire started on the first floor of the home, caused when a failure occurred in a liquid-fueled space heater that was operating.

Bullock said investigators don't know at this time if the home was equipped with working smoke detectors.

The Red Cross of Delmarva is assisting the home’s occupants.

Damages are estimated at $70,000, Bullock said.