The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host a public meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 at the State Street Commons Building, 100 W. Water Street, Suite 6A, Dover, to solicit requests for proposals on projects benefiting the state’s environment to be funded by lawsuits settled against Volkswagen and Audi for installing emissions “defeat devices” on the automakers’ vehicles in violation of the federal Clean Air Act.

Delaware anticipates spending about $3.2 million from an Environmental Mitigation Trust established through partial settlements against the automakers. DNREC’s Division of Air Quality has begun soliciting proposals on projects that reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from the following environmental mitigation actions: class 8 local freight and port drayage trucks; class 4 school bus, shuttle bus or transit bus; freight switchers; ferries and tugs; oceangoing vessels; class 4-7 local freight trucks; airport ground support equipment; and forklifts and port cargo handling equipment.

The solicitation can be found on the state Office of Management and Budget website, bids.delaware.gov. The Feb. 13 pre-bid meeting hosted by DNREC is intended to provide an overview of the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation application process.

Comments and questions will be considered during the meeting. Both may be submitted before the meeting to Deanna Morozowich at deanna.morozowich@delaware.gov or to the VW Mitigation mailbox at vw_mitigation_plan@delaware.gov. Written questions will be received by the Division of Air Quality until March 4.

Proposals for projects that seek funding from the VW Environmental Mitigation Trust are due by DNREC close of business March 28. VW Environmental Mitigation Funds are expected to be awarded during the second half of the year.

For more, visit dnrec.delaware.gov/air/pages/vwmitigationplan.aspx.