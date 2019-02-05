Between Tobacco Road and Cow Marsh Creek Road

From 7 a.m. on February 11 until 3 p.m. on February 13, pending weather, between Tobacco Road and Cow Marsh Creek Road, Camden-Wyoming, maintenance crews will be removing and replacing the crossroad pipe on Mud Mill Road for drainage improvements.

Detours:

Westbound: Northbound on Tobacco Road, west onto Fox Hole Road, west on Darling Farm Road, south on Lucks Drive and return to Mud Mill Road.

Eastbound: South on Cow Marsh Creek Road, east on Willow Grove Road and return to Mud Mill Road.



