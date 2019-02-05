Michael S. Henry Jr. was arrested Feb. 4

A Kent County fugitive who tried to run from police now is being held on drug and other charges.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe identified him as Michael S. Henry Jr., 44, of Purnell St., Frederica.

Jaffe said that at about 3 p.m. Feb. 4, Henry was spotted driving into the parking lot at the Best Western Galaxy Inn at 1700 E. Lebanon Road. Officers knew Henry was wanted by state police and tried to stop him. Instead, Henry tried to run away on foot but was caught.

Jaffe said he had been wanted on three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and was driving on a suspended/revoked license.

A search turned up about 2.08 grams of cocaine and more than $1,000 in suspected drug money, she said.

As a result, Henry now is charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended or revoked.

He has been committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $4,501 secured bond.

Law enforcement officials taking part in the drug investigation against Henry included

the Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit with the assistance of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force and the Special Operations Response Team, Jaffe said.