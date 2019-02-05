52-year-old Agnes M. Carroll charged

A Rehoboth Beach woman has been charged with her fourth-offense DUI.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 2, police stopped 52-year-old Agnes M. Carroll after she allegedly failed to stop for a red light at Rehoboth Avenue and Second Street. According to police, she did not immediately pull over when the officer activated emergency equipment but eventually did so on Norfolk Street.

The officer observed signs of intoxication and administered field sobriety tests. Carroll was arrested and charged with felony fourth-offense DUI and traffic violations. She was released to a sober co-signer on $850 unsecured bail.