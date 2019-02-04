Here is your roundup of reported law enforcement activity in Ken County

One suspect in custody in ‘LetGo’ app robberies

Dover police have arrested a suspect in the case of two recent robberies involving the “LetGo” secondhand sales app.

Garrett D. Hawkins, 18, was taken into custody the evening of Jan. 28, according to department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman.

Hawkins is a suspect in robberies that took place Jan. 10 and Jan. 19 in the parking lot of the Country Village apartment complex. The Jan. 10 incident involved just one suspect, while four people were reportedly involved in the latter incident.

In both cases, the victims had gone to the apartment complex after using the LetGo app to arrange a transaction involving a cell phone.

Hawkins does not live in the Country Village complex, but has connections there, Hoffman said.

Hawkins is charged with single counts of first- and second-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy and terroristic threatening.

He is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, after failing to post a $47,500 cash bond. Hawkins was taken into custody in a joint effort by Dover police and the US Marshal’s First State Fugitive Task Force.

Police are continuing to investigate a similar robbery involving the LetGo app that took place Sunday, Jan. 20 in the parking lot of the Hamlet Shopping Center.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at tipsubmit.com.

Dover police investigate restaurant burglary

Detectives with the Dover Police Department are investigating an overnight break-in at a local eatery.

The burglary took place between 11:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Diamond State Grille located at 913 S. Dupont Highway,

department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman reported.

The burglar broke a glass window to get inside and then took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away, Hoffman said.

Anyone with information on this break-in is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at tipsubmit.com.

No injuries as shots fired near Little Creek

Six people escaped injury Wednesday night after shots were fired into a home near Little Creek.

Delaware State Police detectives are investigating, division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

The incident took place at about 10:23 p.m. Jan. 30 as troopers were sent to the 3600 block of South Little Creek Road after a shots-fired complaint was filed.

Several shots hit the home, Jaffe said, which was occupied by a 47-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman, three other men, ages 21, 20 and a 12-year-old girl.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Information also may be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, via the Internet at delawarecrimstoppers.com; a cash reward up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest. In addition, you can send a text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting the message with the keyword “DSP.”

Police probe church preschool burglary

Detectives with the Dover Police Department are investigating an early-morning burglary at a local church.

The break-in took place between 4:10 and 5:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the Wesley United Methodist Church preschool at 209 S. State St.

Their investigation showed a single suspect who got into the building through an unlocked door. Once inside, he damaged an office cabinet and stole an undisclosed amount of money before running away.

Police have provided surveillance footage of the man both inside and outside of the building

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Two face drug charges in Dover

Dover police have arrested two people on drug charges following a search of their room at a local motel.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman identified the two as 21-year-old Kevin Wilkerson and 22-year-old Teaira Steward. No address was given.

The arrests were made at about 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at the First State Inn at 1760 N. Dupont Highway, Hoffman said.

Officers stopped the couple as they were leaving their room and then conducted the search. Police seized 0.55 grams (78 bags) of heroin, a digital scale, 5.8 grams of marijuana and $2,000 in suspected drug money.

Both are charged with possession with intent to deliver, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Wilkerson also is charged with violating his probation.

He has been jailed at the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $12,500 cash bond.

Steward was released from custody on a $12,600 unsecured bond.

Guilty pleas obtained in two rape cases

A Camden man is awaiting sentencing in Kent County Superior Court after agreeing to plead guilty to two counts of fourth-degree rape.

Robert Halama, 62, originally was charged with 12 counts of fourth-degree rape after his arrest last year.

The case against Halama began in September 2018 when officers stopped to check a car pulled over to the side of the road on Rabbit Chase Lane, Smyrna. As officers approached, they found Halama in the back of the car with a minor and learned that sexual activity had just taken place. The victim told police that other encounters with Halama had taken place over the previous two months.

He will be sentenced in Superior Court in March. Although there is no minimum prison time required for these crimes, Halama could be sentenced to as much as 30 years.

Detective Bill Davis of the Smyrna Police Department assisted on the case, along with DOJ social worker Lorraine Freese and administrative assistant Penny Mannering.

In another case, a Felton man will register as a Tier 3 sex offender and spend time in prison after his plea and sentencing on rape charges.

Hector Hernandez-Vargas, 39, pled guilty in Superior Court to third-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust.

Police arrested Hernandez-Vargas in May 2018 when authorities learned that he repeatedly raped a child in his care for a year beginning in 2013. In addition to having Hernandez-Vargas register as a sex offender, a judge immediately sentenced him to eight years in prison, followed by two years of probation.