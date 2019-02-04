Edward D. Bryant also is a suspect in 2016 attempts to sell fake Polar Bear merchandise

Rehoboth Beach police have arrested a Newtown, Pa., man on suspicion of selling counterfeit Polar Bear Plunge merchandise.

Department spokesman Lt. Jaime Riddle identified the man at 58-year-old Edward D. Brandt.

Just after noon, while working event security for the Polar Bear Plunge, a uniformed Delaware State Trooper and a DNREC park ranger were alerted to Brandt by an event participant. The officers found Brandt on the beach near Rehoboth Avenue holding up a counterfeit event T-shirt attempting to sell it. Brandt tried to hide the T-shirt after spotting the law enforcement officers, Riddle said.

Officers recognized Brandt from a photo circulated via media outlets in 2016 attempting to identify him for conducting similar counterfeit sales at the plunge event that year. Brandt was attempting to sell shirts similar to ones in 2016, excepted the date was changed to Feb. 3, 2019.

The investigation was turned over to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. Officers recovered about 145 counterfeit Lewes Polar Bear Plunge T-shirts and several hundred dollars in cash.

Brandt is charged with displaying and attempting to sell trademark counterfeit merchandise, a felony offense due to a prior conviction in 2005 in Kent County. He also is charged with theft by false promise under $1,500, a misdemeanor.

Brandt was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.