Luxury dog boarding and daycare business

The Brandywine Valley SPCA, Delaware's contracted shelter partner, is getting into the pet boarding business.

Eastern Shore Pet Resort, at 19022 Shingle Point Road in Georgetown, is a "luxury pet resort and doggie daycare."

"We offer the unmatched, quality service for you and your pet every day of the year. Our private accommodations offer spacious and low-stress boarding that can be tailored to fit your pet’s needs," the BVSPCA said in a social media post.

Features of ESPR include indoor and outdoor playgrounds, private suites, in-suite television, individual activities, bubble baths and playgroups.

ESPR is located on the site of the former Save Haven Animal Sanctuary, which the BVSPCA bought in 2018. At the time, plans were to use the shelter to house animals needing more time than usual to be ready for adoption, such as cruelty survivors, disaster victims, newborns and others.

The "ARC," or Animal Rescue Center, was first put into use in the fall of 2018 to help hurricane victims. According to the BVSPCA, over 500 animals have been helped by the ARC thus far.

Now, the Safe Haven property has been split between the ARC and ESPR, and proceeds from ESPR will benefit the ARC and the BVSPCA directly.

A public open house and tour will be held on Saturday, February 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information is available at www.EasternShorePetResort.com.





