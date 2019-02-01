Gary Jackoway is a member of the Newark UU congregation and is a regular guest speaker at UUCD. Seven Social Sins was published almost off-handedly in 1925 by Mahatma Gandhi. According to Gary, there is great wisdom in this short list. We will discuss Gandhi’s list of “social sins” and its implications in the current world environment.

The Unitarian Universalists of Central Delaware worship at 10:00 a.m. every Sunday at Congregation Beth Sholom, 340 North Queen Street, Dover. Childcare is provided. Religious Education on the first and third Sundays. For more please visit www.uucd.org or call Rev. Greg Chute, 302-369-6499.



