21-year-old Stefone Belong arrested

An arrest has been made in a January 29 Laurel stabbing.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 21-year-old Stefone Belong, of Salisbury, Maryland, followed a man off a bus in the area of Carvel Gardens apartment complex and stabbed and cut him.

The victim told police he didn't know Belong and had never seen him before. The victim was transported to the Nanticoke Hospital, where he was treated for severe lacerations to his head and face.

Belong was located shortly after the incident, still in possession of the weapon, and marijuana was located on his person. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $121,250 cash bond.