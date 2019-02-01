Don't have a dog in the LA-Boston fight? Watch the Kitten Bowl at the BVSPCA Sunday, or visit today and tomorrow.

Adoptable cats and kittens are the stars with equally adorable (and adoptable) dogs and puppies cheering them on from the sidelines. All festivities at the Brandywine Valley SPCA New Castle Shelter, 600 South Street, New Castle and the Georgetown Shelter, 22918 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown.

Today and tomorrow feline adoption fees are waived at BVSPCA (Friday, noon – 7 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb 2

Watch the first ever Cat Bowl, featuring senior and special needs felines, at 10 p.m. on Hallmark Channel.

Sunday, Feb. 3

The BVSPCA Kitten Bowl VI Party, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with feline adoption fees waived.

Watch Kitten Bowl VI on Su-PURR Bowl Sunday at 2 p.m. on Hallmark Channel.



