A Seaford man has been arrested on charges of robbery and resisting arrest.

The incident occurred on Friday, January 22, when 32-year-old John Short allegedly entered Britt's Dutch Inn, in Laurel, used force against his mother in order to obtain her purse and fled. The Laurel Police Department attempted to locate him but were unable to.

Around noon on January 29, Laurel police were dispatched to Sussex Highway and Camp Road for a suspicious person report. The person was identified as Short, and upon police arrival, he fled on foot into an open field.

Short was subsequently arrested on charges of second-degree robbery, harassment and resisting arrest. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $6,000 secured bond.