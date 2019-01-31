Retired man bought the winning Mega Millions ticket in Rehoboth

A 66-year-old retired man from Long Neck claimed a $1 million prize Jan. 25 at the Delaware Lottery headquarters in Dover -- after initially thinking he had won just $1,000.

The man, who declined to have his name released to the public, matched five numbers in the Jan. 11 Mega Millions drawing.

He will take home $760,000 after taxes, according to a press release from the Delaware Lottery.

He purchased his winning ticket at Atlantic Liquors in Rehoboth.

"I never could have believed this happened," the man said. "I scanned it in the store and thought it was $1,000 at first. I scanned it, and the screen said it was a winner. I gave it to the woman [cashier], and she couldn't believe it either."

When asked what he will do with his winnings, he said he planned to relax and enjoy life.

Delaware Lottery Director Vernon Kirk said, "What an exciting way to start 2019. We're extremely happy to see such a big winner here in Delaware."