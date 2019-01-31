Join us around 10:30 for a Facebook Live interview from the new building, with Bayhealth CEO Terry Murphy talking about their state-of-the-art hospital in Milford. www.facebook.com/pg/MilfordBeacon/posts/

The Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus will open Tuesday, Feb. 5. The Emergency and Trauma Center at the new Sussex Campus will open for walk-in emergency care beginning at 2 a.m. Feb. 5.



The patient move from Milford Memorial to Bayhealth at 100 Wellness Way will begin in the morning and will take one day to complete.



The Outpatient Center, Sussex Campus will open Wednesday, Feb. 6.



As always, if you’re experiencing a medical emergency, please dial 911 and you will be transported to a healthcare facility.



Go to BayhealthSussex.org for a complete listing of when each area of the hospital will be open to patients.