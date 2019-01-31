The Milford Lions Club annual spaghetti dinner is set for 4 to 7 p.m. March 2 in the cafeteria of Milford High School, 1019 N. Walnut St.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Diners can receive a $1 off the dinner tickets by displaying a Milford High School play stub. Tickets can be purchased from any Lion or at the door. Takeout is available.

The money raised is used for the club’s youth and education programs, Little League, Pop Warner, various school sports, academic achievement and scholarship programs.

In 2018, the club donated more than $22,500 to these programs, along with $2,000 to the high school academic achievement program, $11,500 for scholarships and $9,000 for miscellaneous youth programs.

The spaghetti dinner is a Lions family project, and the club receives assistance from spouses and children, along with the Lions youth organization, the Milford High School Leos, who help serve and waiting tables.

For more, visit milfordlions22d.com.