Police identified the man as Anthony Williams of Felton

Dover police have arrested a Felton man on almost three dozen counts of criminal mischief after identifying him as the suspect in a series of tire slashing incidents dating to July 2018.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman identified the man as 24-year-old Anthony Williams. No address was given.

Hoffman said that at about 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, officers spotted a blue 2006 Toyota Corolla in the area of West Division and North West streets with an inoperative passenger headlight. The car also matched the description of a vehicle seen in a surveillance video; that vehicle was missing a hubcap on the front passenger side wheel.

Officers went up to the Corolla and, after smelling marijuana, conducted a search and found a small amount of the drug inside as well as a black pocket knife.

Following their investigation and questioning, Williams was charged with 32 counts of criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended or revoked license and a number of miscellaneous traffic offenses.

Williams was released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance.