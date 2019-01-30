Collaboration with Dogfish Head beer

Attention, Deadheads!

The Grateful Dead’s audiovisual archivist and legacy manager, David Lemieux, will be in the First State February 8.

Lemieux, 48, will be at the Dogfish Head brewery in Milton and the brewpub in Rehoboth Beach to celebrate the release of the beer company’s new beer, American Beauty.

“Dogfish’s philosophy and attitude closely matches the Dead’s, which a band member once described as ‘misfit power,’” he said. “Dogfish is left of center in the beer world, just as the Dead are in the musical and cultural world.”

A Canadian, Lemieux is a lifelong Grateful Dead fan. Between 1987 and 1993, while in his late teens and early 20s, Lemieux saw over 100 shows in multiple countries. College eventually led him to take a hiatus.

“I didn’t have room in my life for both,” he said. “I was basically in university from ages 20 to 28.”

The break in concert-going to pursue an education in archiving led to his position with the Grateful Dead.

“It was pretty much a direct link,” he said.

Lemieux has a bachelor of arts in history, a bachelor of fine arts in film and a master of arts in film archiving. While finishing his thesis on Canadian film archiving history, he wrote to former Grateful Dead archivist Dick Latvala to ask about their archive and was invited to the San Francisco area to check it out.

When Lemieux offered to help catalog their video collection, he was hired for the three-month job. During that time, Latvala died. Lemieux was the obvious choice to replace him.

As archivist, he chooses material for box sets. In September, he helped release “Pacific Northwest ‘73–’74: The Complete Recordings.”

He releases “Dave’s Picks” quarterly, which are limited-edition albums containing historic Dead shows of his choice. In addition, Lemieux has a daily show on Sirius XM’s Grateful Dead channel. He talks Dead history and plays a live performance from that particular day.

“Legacy manager” is a term Lemieux and guitarist Bob Weir came up with. It entails viewing commercial products with the Grateful Dead image or logo to ensure that those products are in line with the Dead’s own tastes.

Dogfish Head’s American Beauty beer (named after the Grateful Dead’s 1970 album) is one of those. While Lemieux visited Delaware in 2012, for the first brewing of American Beauty, the Grateful Dead never did. Delaware is one of five states they bypassed.

“I don’t think there’s any particular reason for that,” Lemieux said. “Might have been owing to the fact that at the height of their touring there weren’t venues to play or there were venues in nearby states that were more suitable.” The band’s last show was in 1995.

Now being released for the second time, American Beauty is, quite suitably, “a hoppy pale ale brewed with granola and succulent wildflower honey.”

“When people suggested granola we all looked at each other and said, ‘Of course,’” Lemieux said. “What could be better for the lifestyle the Dead inspired?”

On Friday, February 8, there will be a meet and greet at Dogfish Head’s Tasting Room & Kitchen, in Milton, from 4-5:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring items for Lemieux to sign.

Then, Lemieux will head to Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats in Rehoboth Beach for the “Grateful Dead-inspired Beer Experience,” where he’ll be telling stories and answering questions. It will include Dead-inspired food and drinks and live music from High Tied Sideshow. Tickets are required.

Find out more information about Lemieux’s Dogfish visit at dogfish.com/events.