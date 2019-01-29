Celebrate the start of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season with your friends at Dover International Speedway at the Daytona 500 Watch Party, set for 1 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Fire & Ice lounge in Dover Downs Hotel and Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the race will start at approximately 2:30 p.m. The broadcast will be shown on Fire & Ice’s 20-foot high-definition movie projector screen in the lounge behind the bar, as well as many of the dozens of HDTVs above the bar area, allowing guests to watch their favorite driver close in on a Daytona title.

Admission is free, and prize drawings, giveaways and games will be available. Food and drink specials will be offered, including $2 Bud and Bud Light drafts and $3 drafts of Splash & Go, Dover International Speedway’s lager brewed in collaboration with Fordham & Dominion Brewing Co. for its 50th anniversary season.

The Monster Mile is hosting two NASCAR tripleheader weekends in 2019, on May 3-5 and Oct. 4-6 as the track celebrates its 50th anniversary. The Speedway’s ticket office will be open from 1-5 p.m. on Feb. 17 during the Watch Party for guests to order seats for Dover’s 2019 races.

For more, visit doverdowns.com and doverspeedway.com.