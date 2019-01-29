Second fire fatality in Sussex in days

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a residential trailer fire in Millsboro.

The blaze, reported around 4:30 a.m., occurred in the 28000 block of Harmons Hill Road. The Millsboro Fire Company arrived on the scene to find flames shooting from the dwelling. Fire damage is estimated at $30,000.

Firefighters found one person deceased inside the trailer. A second occupant, a 27-year-old female, was able to escape the fire by jumping out a window. She was in stable condition after being treated for smoke inhalation at Beebe Medical Center.



The deceased victim was transferred to the custody of the Division of Forensic Science for autopsy.