There have been at least 20 reports since Jan. 19.

Dover police are looking for the person or persons responsible for a series of tire slashing reports. Detectives believe these incidents started on or about Jan. 19.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said officers investigated almost 20 cases since then, a large number of which have taken place along the Route 13/113 corridor.

Investigating officers have been able to obtain surveillance footage of a possible suspect vehicle, he said.

The suspect vehicle is seen pulling into a Wawa convenience store on the passenger side of a red sedan. While the video is not clear, the suspect gets out of the dark-colored car and cuts both passenger side tires before driving off.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark blue, four-door sedan, with a silver rim/hubcap on the rear passenger side and a dark-colored wheel/rim on the front passenger side.

Investigators are hoping this distinct detail will lead to tips from the public about the location of the vehicle and possible suspect information, Hoffman said.

Police are continuing their investigation; anyone with information is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at tipsubmit.com.