32-year-old Teron West

Delaware State Police are attempting to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a Seaford shooting incident.

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 18, at around noon, when troopers were dispatched to a residence located in the 11000 block of Park Drive for a report of shots fired. Their investigation found that a physical altercation occurred between two male subjects and that several shots were fired at a vehicle leaving the scene. All of the subjects involved in the incident fled prior to troopers' arrival.

Teron West, 32, of Seaford, has been developed as a suspect. Troopers are seeking to locate him in order to charge him with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, first-degree reckless endangering and aggravated menacing.

If anyone has any information in reference to whereabouts of Teron West, they are asked to contact Troop 4, Detective D. Cathell, at 302-752-3793. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.