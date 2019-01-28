Here is a roundup of recently reported law enforcement actions in Kent County

Cash, electronics stolen from Dover church

Dover police are investigating the robbery of a local church.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the break-in took place between 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21 and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the Second Baptist Church at 407 W. Loockerman Street.

The burglar forced open a latch on the front door and once inside took several tool boxes from the maintenance room. The vandal then forced entry into another part of the building and took cash, a computer, speakers, and a television.

Police are continuing their investigation; anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at tipsubmit.com.

Delivery driver robbed on New Street

A food delivery driver was robbed Monday when he confronted another man about a counterfeit bill

The incident took place at 8:58 p.m. Jan. 21 at a home in the first block of South New Street, Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

The driver had delivered the food when he recognized the $20 bill he was given was fake, Hoffman said. He went up to the suspect who then pulled a gun and demanded the driver’s money.

The man then ran away, Hoffman added. The driver was not hurt, he said.

The suspect is a black man in his 20s who stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and was wearing all dark clothing.

Psychiatric exam ordered after man threatens recruiters, police

A 30-year-old man has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threatening the staff of Dover’s Armed Force Recruiting Center and later threatening Dover police.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman identified the man as Tyree Clark.

According to reports, Dover police responded to a disorderly person call after Clark had gone to the recruiting center in the Dover Commons demanding to be enlisted into the military immediately.

Later in the day, Clark himself called the police department’s dispatcher and said he was coming over to shoot up the building. Officers found and arrested him without incident.

He was not carrying any firearms, Hoffman said.

Following the psychiatric check, Clark will be charged with three counts of terroristic threatening and a single count of malicious interference with emergency communications.

Indecent exposure incident leads to drug bust

Dover police have arrested a local man and three women after drugs and suspected drug money were found in an apartment in Manchester Square.

Officers were led to the address because the man, identified as 23-year-old Lewis Foreman, had been recognized as the same person caught masturbating in a store bathroom.

The case began Saturday, Jan. 19, when a man was caught in the act in a fitting room at the Target store at 148 John Hunn Brown Road, department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. The door to the room was left open, Hoffman said.

The man fled in a gold Jaguar before police arrived.

At about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, the man again was caught in the act and again drove off in a gold Jaguar.

Foreman was identified as the suspect based on surveillance footage from the Jan. 19 incident, Hoffman said, and went to a residence on Stevenson Drive, where he was thought to be staying.

Officers tried to stop Foreman when he arrived, still driving the gold Jaguar, but he fled on foot, running into a home through a rear door and hiding in the attic with a 20-year-old woman, later identified as Tyra Mifflin.

Foreman and Mifflin surrendered shortly afterward and were taken into custody without incident.

Another woman, identified as Keyarra Johnson, 29, arrived at the residence while officers were there and also was taken into custody.

Officers searched the home after executing a search warrant and seized 3,972.6 grams (8.75 pounds) of marijuana in heat-sealed bags, digital scales, packing materials and $4,432 in suspected drug money.

A 3-year-old child, who Mifflin and Foreman had left alone in a bedroom while they were hiding, was placed in the care of a family member.

All three have been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a Tier 3 quantity of marijuana (more than 3,000 grams), second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia

Foreman also is charged with two counts of indecent exposure. He was released from custody after posting an $8,750 cash bond.

Mifflin and Johnson were released from custody on $11,250 bonds.

Wanted fugitive, Dover man nabbed following police chase

Delaware State Police have arrested two men, one a wanted fugitive, concluding a drug investigation that involved the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine.

The fugitive, Javon Young, 26, and the other man, 22-year-old Khalil Dixon, both of Dover, were taken into custody after their car became disabled following a short police chase.

Department spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the case began at about 2:19 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 in the area of Bay and East Lebanon roads when officers spotted Young driving a gray BMW that carried a fictitious license tag. Police knew Young did not have a driver’s license and that he had active warrants for his arrest, including one from Troop 3 relating to a number of drug-related charges.

Officers tried to stop the BMW, but Young drove off with police in pursuit. At one time, Young intentionally drove toward four members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force, who were a part of the investigation. Although the officers were not hurt, Young’s actions caused a minor crash, Jaffe said.

The BMW stopped running around Pine Cabin Road and Billy Mitchell Road behind the Best Western Galaxy Inn. The men were taken into custody without further incident.

A search of the car turned up about 1.295 grams of heroin packaged within 185 individual packages, about 0.5 grams of crack cocaine, about 19 grams of marijuana, more than $400 in suspected drug money and drug paraphernalia.

Young is charged with possession of a controlled substance within a Tier 1 quantity, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit substance, second-degree conspiracy, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a police officer’s signal, four counts of second-degree reckless endangering, possession of a controlled substance with an aggravating factor and a number of traffic violations.

He was ordered held at the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, in lieu of an $18,753 cash-only bond.

Dixon is charged with possession of a controlled substance within a Tier 1 quantity, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit substance, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He joined Young at SCI but later was released after posting a $9,750 secured bond.