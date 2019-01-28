Investigators still determining cause

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire near Milton in which one person was found deceased inside the home.

The blaze, reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 27, occurred in the 26000 block of Prime Hook Road. The Milton Fire Company arrived on the scene to find flames shooting out of the two-story home. Firefighters found one person inside the house. Two other occupants were transported to Milford Memorial Hospital after jumping from a second-floor window.

The deceased victim was transferred to the custody of the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. A ten-year-old male and 39-year-old female were treated at and released from Milford Memorial Hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation and contusions.

Fire damage is estimated at $50,000. State fire investigators are investigating the fire’s origin and cause.