The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition's 2019 Lights of Life Gala, "Havana Nights,” is set for 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 23 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

The event will feature authentic Cuban fare, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, silent and live auctions, DJ and dancing and a breast cancer survivor showcase. Dress is “Caribbean cocktail,” black tie optional. Proceeds benefit local DBCC programs and services in Delaware and the surrounding regions.

Guests can honor the life of a breast cancer survivor through the purchase of a tribute of celebration or a memorial to their legacy. The tributes will be displayed at the event and tributes can be shared online with a personalized note. To purchase a tribute, visit bit.ly/2Sdqf9gor email mmarshall@debreastcancer.org by Feb. 1.

Tickets are $125 per person; sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For tickets and more, visit bit.ly/2B7zdey.