Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons joined a Jan. 28 letter with 27 of their Senate colleagues to Margaret M. Weichert, acting director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, urging the Trump administration to provide back pay for federal workers affected by the government shutdown as soon as possible.

“More than 800,000 federal workers have gone without pay because the government shutdown locked them out of their jobs or required them to work without pay. These workers need to know now when they will finally receive their missed paychecks,” the senators wrote. “We supported the recently enacted Government Employee Fair Treatment Act, which ensured that all federal workers would receive back pay. That law mandates that the federal government shall provide back pay, ‘at the earliest date possible after the lapse in appropriations ends, regardless of scheduled pay dates.’”

“This government shutdown made it clearer than ever just how dedicated civil servants are to their jobs, and how vital those jobs are to the nation. We ask that you publicize when exactly these civil servants can expect to receive their back pay, and we hope it will arrive very soon,” the senators concluded.

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/2sOWzRD.