Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester issued a statement Jan. 25 after President Donald Trump’s decision to support a continuing resolution that would end the partial government shutdown.

“I am pleased that an agreement to reopen the federal government has finally been reached. Most importantly, I am pleased that America’s public servants can return to work and receive the pay they deserve — that’s the real victory here. Now, it is time for members of both parties to come to the table in good faith to negotiate a sustainable, long-term solution for border security,” said Blunt Rochester.

“This shutdown has been an embarrassing episode in our nation’s history and has had a profound impact on Americans across the country. It is my hope that this agreement represents a step in the direction of bipartisanship and responsible governance, and a step away from the dysfunction that has recently plagued our government. Let’s get on with the people’s work,” said Blunt Rochester.