Accident resulted in death of 9-year-old Germani Truitt-Handy

A Superior Court judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Seaford man for a hit and run accident that claimed the life of a young girl.

According to police, the fatal accident occurred on Thursday, April 12, 2018, around 5 p.m. Driving a 2002 Mazda Protégé, Dwayne R. McConnell was traveling northbound on German Road, south of Old Furnace Road, as 9-year-old Germani Truitt-Handy was walking back to her home after checking the mailbox. McConnell allegedly struck the child and continued driving northbound.

Germani Truitt-Handy died of her injuries on April 14, 2018.

Through investigative measures, troopers located the operator of the Mazda as McConnell. He was arrested on April 16, 2018, and charged with operation of a vehicle causing death of another person, leaving scene of a collision resulting in death, failure to report a collision resulting in injury or death, possession of marijuana and inattentive driving. He was then released on $6,151 unsecured bond.

In court, McConnell received an 18-month prison sentence, followed by one year of home confinement and then 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to operation of a motor vehicle causing death and leaving the scene of a fatal car accident. Deputy Attorney General Michael Tipton prosecuted the case.

Two former employees of a day program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities pled guilty to Crimes Against a Vulnerable Adult after an incident at the center in Millsboro. Witnessed by several people, in August 2018, Tomika West, 40, of Seaford, and Cherise Hazzard, 28, of Lincoln, restrained a client of the program by pulling her by the ponytail as she tried to leave. A Superior Court judge immediately sentenced both West and Hazzard to 6 months of probation. Both women will be placed on the state’s Adult Abuse Registry. Deputy Attorney General Christina Kontis of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit prosecuted the case along with Chief Investigator Bruce Pinkett.