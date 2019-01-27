38-year-old Paul E. Daisey arrested

DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police have arrested a Frankford man on charges of deer poaching and felony intimidation of a witness.

The alleged poaching incident occurred on January 17 on Railway Road, near Millville.

The suspect, 38-year-old Paul E. Daisey, was arrested on January 21. He was charged with hunting deer during a closed season, hunting at nighttime, carrying an unlawfully loaded firearm in a vehicle, failure to check an antlerless deer within 24 hours, possessing or transporting an unlawfully killed antlerless deer and felony intimidation of a witness. He was released on unsecured bond pending a future appearance in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.

Officers are seeking additional information on this case, which can be provided by contacting Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Sr. Cpl. Oran White at 302-855-1921. Information that leads to a conviction for a wildlife violation could result in a cash reward under DNREC’s Operation Game Theft program.

Citizens are encouraged to report wildlife violations to Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police by calling 302-739-4580 or through the DENRP Tip app on a smartphone, which can be downloaded free of charge by searching “DENRP Tip” via the Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store. Wildlife violations may also be reported anonymously to Operation Game Theft by calling 800-292-3030 or going online to http://de.gov/ogt. Verizon customers can connect to Operation Game Theft directly by dialing #OGT.