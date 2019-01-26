52-year-old David Tharp arrested

Delaware State Police, with the assistance of probation and parole officers, have arrested a Dagsboro man on multiple drug and weapon charges.

On Friday, January 25, at 10:50 a.m., members of the Sussex Governor’s Task Force responded to the 30000 block of Squirrel Lane to assist probation officers with an administrative search at the residence of 52-year-old David Tharp.

Officers located about 14.5 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a Llama .380 semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and over $500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Tharp was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver a substance in a tier two quantity, criminal contempt of a domestic violence protective order and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed toSussex Correctional Institution on $4,600 secured bond.