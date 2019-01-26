Ellis Cannon II arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Bridgeville man for drug crimes and charged his parents with maintaining a drug property.

On Friday, January 25, at 6 a.m., members of the Sussex Drug Unit and the Governor’s Task Force concluded a month-long investigation into 20-year-old Ellis J. Cannon II, in which they found him to be conducting illegal drug transactions from his residence. A search warrant was executed at his residence in the 11000 block of Fisher Circle, where he resides with his parents, 58-year-old Ellis J. Cannon and 46-year-old Sharon E. Roberts.

Investigators located and seized 6.02 grams of crack cocaine, 2.275 grams of heroin (approximately 325 bags), 2.18 grams of marijuana, a loaded Rugger 9mm handgun with additional rounds and over $500 in suspected drug proceeds in the residence.

An additional search warrant was executed at an abandoned trailer adjacent to the property. As a result of this search, detectives located a .22 caliber long range rifle with an extended magazine, 129 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, 21 12-gauge shotgun rounds, one 20-gauge shotgun round and a blue 2012 BASH moped which had been reported stolen.

Ellis Cannon II was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, possession of a weapon with a removed serial number, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,530 secured bond.

Ellis Cannon and Sharon E. Roberts were both charged with maintaining a drug property. They were both later released on $500 unsecured bond.