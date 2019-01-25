The acclaimed Sussex Technical High School drama program is set to perform the musical classic “Godspell” on Feb. 14-17 at the Clear Space Theatre, 20 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach.

Ticket sales begin Jan. 29.

Featuring an updated score and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, “Godspell” portrays the events of the Book of Matthew on the stage, unfolding the story and parables of Jesus and his disciples via song. The musical includes the timeless classic “Day By Day” and the new addition “Beautiful City.” The cast is led by Julia Sturla of Dagsboro as Jesus and Josh Hoffpauir of Lewes as John the Baptist.

The cast and crew includes freshman Callie Goff, of Bridgeville; junior Lauren Porter and sophomore, of Dagsboro; junior Kiaya James, of Georgetown; junior Kha’lil Whaley and freshman Sam Jones, of Laurel; seniors Ryan Bradley, Jake Hoffpauir, Josh Hoffpauir and Hannah Wolk, of Lewes; senior Chase Albright, of Milford; seniors Onaedo Okoye and Sydney Gross, juniors Ansley Morrow and Megan Moriarty, and sophomores Abby Krams and Madelyn Moore, of Millsboro; junior Grace Morris and sophomores Elena Burton and Trystan Rioux, of Milton; junior Alexa Griffith and freshman Basil Cook, of Seaford; and senior Hannah LoRusso, of Selbyville.

The student production staff includes senior Madison Shifflett and junior Maria Cusimano of Ocean View, and junior Stella Wilson of Seaford.

Showtimes are set for 7 p.m. Feb. 14, 15 and 16 and 3 p.m. Feb. 17. Tickets are $12 for students and seniors and $15 for adults. Tickets are on sale to students during lunches beginning Jan. 29; ticket reservations are available through email to anthony.natoli@sussexvt.k12.de.us or can be purchased at the door. Checks can be made out to Sussex Technical High School.