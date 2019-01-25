The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition received $1,700 from First State Chevrolet from its trunk or treat fundraiser, held Oct. 27, 2018.

This was the third consecutive year this event has been held by First State Chevrolet to benefit the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition's local programs.

Several of the programs in Sussex County that benefit from this campaign include financial assistance, community outreach and education, prosthetics and support for those newly diagnosed or actively fighting breast cancer.

Headquartered in Wilmington with offices in Kent and Sussex Counties, the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s programs reach diverse communities to deliver messages that address their unique concerns about breast cancer and early detection. Recognizing the barriers of language, culture and economics, DBCC trains community advocates through its peer mentor program, as well as works to help educate and encourage women and men to take responsibility for their health through breast health presentations and community health fairs.

In addition, the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition helps those with low incomes and those with little or no insurance receive free or reduced-cost care. The vision of the agency is to create a community where every person diagnosed with breast cancer becomes a survivor, and fear and doubt are replaced with knowledge and hope.

For more, call 866-312-3222 or visit debreastcancer.org.