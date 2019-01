The Milford Police Department is seeking assistance from the public with locating Rony Gonzalez-Godinez, 29, of Milford.

A warrant was obtained for Gonzalez-Godinez after a 2018 investigation into a sex crime.

Milford police encourage anyone with information of Gonzalez-Godinez’s whereabouts to call 422-8081 or 800-847-3333. Tips can also be submitted at milfordpolicede.org/tips.