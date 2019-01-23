The National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware will hold a free KEEP Healthy Check Up at Beebe Healthcare’s Annual Health Fair, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel, 101 N. Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach.

The Kidney Early Evaluation Program, or KEEP Healthy, is the foundation's community-based initiative to educate about the kidneys, risk factors for kidney disease and steps to take to keep kidneys healthy and reduce risk.

Appointments are not required and any adult can participate. Lasting about 20 minutes, the check-up includes risk survey; body mass index, height and weight measurements; blood pressure check; blood draw to check kidney function; free educational materials; and the opportunity to speak with a health care professional and dietician.

For more about upcoming screenings and outreach events, visit kidneymd.org or call 410-726-8732.