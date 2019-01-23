Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. announced the addition of in-house unmanned aerial vehicle drone services.

The adoption of the new program will provide for more efficient, safer and cost-effective drone-based aerial data collection, scanning areas of land in a fraction of the time.

Using a high precision, professional grade drone to collect photogrammetric data, the UAV services will offer unique possibilities for clients including construction videos monitoring site progress, post-disaster evaluations and enhanced due diligence reports.

The new equipment and technology will provide additional reliability, quality and accuracy of survey results, specifically, less obstruction and intrusion to areas of land, better access to hard-to-reach structures or complex topography sites that are not safe for humans to perform investigations and instant data processing with enhanced aerial shots for precise assessments.

Jessica H. Barnes, a recently hired DBF surveyor, is a Federal Aviation Administration-certified remote pilot. With four years of active duty in the Air Force, Barnes will lead DBF’s integration of UAV services along with various spotters for an array of potential project flight missions.

For more, visit dbfinc.com.