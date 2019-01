The General Federation of Women's Clubs, Delaware State Federation of Women's Clubs Women's Club of Indian River will host their regular meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Indian River Yacht Club, 31398 River Road, Millsboro.

Guest speaker will be Katina Demetriou, director of programs for disabilities. She will be speaking about people with disabilities, as is GFWC DSFWC President Carla Pyle's special projects for 2018-20.

For more, call 947-2640.