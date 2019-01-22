The two were arrested after returning the vehicle

Two Harrington teens have been charged with motor vehicle theft and second-degree conspiracy following their arrest Sunday morning.

Harrington Police Department spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said police were called at 1:10 a.m. Jan. 20 to a home on Clark Street to investigate the theft. Officers learned the two, a 16-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, took the vehicle, which belonged to a family member.

The teens sent text messages telling the owner they had taken the vehicle and would return it.

Officers arrested the 16-year-old after he returned the vehicle and was found inside. The girl later surrendered to police.

Both later were released to family members on unsecured bonds.