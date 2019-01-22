22-year-old Michaela B. Scarborough, of Frankford, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Delmar woman after a verbal dispute turned physical.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 21, at 1:30 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the unit block of Green Street in Frankford for a report of a stabbing. According to police, 22-year-old Michaela B. Scarborough and her 26-year-old boyfriend had engaged in an argument that led to her threatening him with a knife.

The victim sustained cuts to his upper extremity but declined medical treatment. Present during the incident was a two-year-old child who was not injured.

Scarborough was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and offensive touching. She was later released on $22,501 unsecured bond.