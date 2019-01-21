Police mum, motivation murky.

UPDATE: The saga of the pitifully emaciated Boxer taken from a Dover mobile home continues.

As of Monday, January 21, "Jasmine" was in the custody of the Brandywine Valley SPCA, the State of Delaware's contracted shelter partner.

"The dog was on a seizure hold. We’ve been given permission to release the dog today," said BVSPCA spokesperson Linda Torelli.

"Originally the dog was allowed to stay with the rescue to receive proper care," Dover Police Department Public Information Officer Mark Hoffman said. "After some issues arose, the officer did seize the dog and take to the Brandywine SPCA."

Amber McIlroy Doan is the founder of 2nd Chance Fur-Babies Animal Rescue in Harrington. According to her, after Jasmine received media attention, the person fostering her started denying that she was associated with 2nd Chance. That person declined to comment, but Doan did provide proof that 2nd Chance was the entity to pay for Jasmine to see a veterinarian.

After much back and forth between Doan and police, Dover Animal Control Officer Ryan Knowles took the dog from the foster, but instead of handing it over to Doan, took it to BVSPCA.

When asked why the dog was seized, Hoffman said, "My previous statement will be my only comment on this."

Doan is now seeking legal counsel to regain custody of the dog.

"We realize that this could start big problems between [2nd Chance Fur-Babies Animal Rescue] and the officer handling Jazzy's case and possibly BVSPCA," Doan said in a social media post. "Which is such a shame [because] we want nothing more than to work together with animal law enforcement and all other animal-related agencies and be part of the solution."

---

UPDATE, Monday, January 14: According to Dover Police Department Public Information Officer Mark Hoffman, "Based on the circumstances explained ... and discussions with the [attorney general's] office, the prior owner will not be facing charges in this case."

---

UPDATE: Dover Police Department Public Information Officer Mark Hoffman does not expect charges to be filed against the owner of a Boxer found emaciated by an area rescue group.

"The man is in a bad way medically himself, and the dog had a condition that he could not afford to go to the vet [sic]," Hoffman said. "He provided proof to our animal control officer that he had tried to get help for the dog."

Hoffman said that meant that the man had made phone calls and "possibly emails" to animal rescue groups in the past.

The medical condition the dog had and which the owner could not afford treatment for was the cause of the emaciation, according to Hoffman. He also said that the animal control officer, who was working extra hours on the case, didn't observe any wounds on the dog.

The Boxer, "Jasmine," will be seeing a veterinarian today that is expected to determine the cause of the emaciation. Hoffman said his department is working with the Delaware Department of Justice and they are awaiting the veterinarian's diagnosis to determine whether or not charges will be filed.

---

A Boxer is safe with rescue after being found severely emaciated in a Dover residence.

The Harrington-based 2nd Chance Fur-Babies Rescue posted on social media that “Jasmine” was “crammed in a crate, covered in her own feces, emaciated, severely dehydrated, covered in fleas, cuts and scrapes were all over her body, a large deep wound was on her chest, she was anemic, had an ear infection, no teeth and what little bit of teeth she does have left, they are infected [sic].”

According to 2nd Chance Fur-Babies’ Amber McIlroy Doan, a representative of the rescue was called by the manager of a Dover mobile home park that had just served a resident an eviction notice. While at the residence, the manager noticed a dog in poor condition and contacted the representative.

Doan said the representative was appalled when she went to see the dog and right away asked the owner if she could take it.

“He said ‘Yeah, she won’t eat for me,’ [but] this dog tore up every single piece of food she could when she got here. She even pulled my bread out of my bread box,” Doan said.

Animal control was contacted and came to see the dog but were not immediately able to make contact with the resident of the home in which it was found, according to Doan. Delaware Animal Services has not yet responded to a request for comment.

“Surprisingly, Jasmine is trying so hard to be happy. She is so incredibly sweet you could never imagine how someone could do this to her,” Doan wrote in a Facebook post. “We will do whatever it takes to make sure that Jasmine gets the justice that she deserves.”

Jasmine is receiving subcutaneous fluids and antibiotics, as well as being fed a special diet at Doan’s house, but is in need of more substantial veterinary care.

You can donate toward Jasmine’s care at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/2ndchanceanimalrescu.