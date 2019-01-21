The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks & Recreation announced that a section of Cape Henlopen State Park will be closed Jan. 24 to accommodate a managed deer hunt.

The park’s main entrance will be closed for the DNREC-managed hunt, meaning bay and ocean beaches north of Herring Point cannot be accessed by park visitors during this hunt. The Gordons Pond area and lands on the west side of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal will be open as usual.

The managed deer hunt is meant to reduce the deer herd in and around the park and to lessen environmental impacts on rare plant species and plant communities at Cape Henlopen.