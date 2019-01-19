55-year-old Lewis Brittingham charged

The Georgetown Police Department has made an arrest in an October 2018 attempted sexual assault.

Police responded to Albury Avenue in the early morning hours of October 20, where a 19-year-old female had been asleep in her residence when an unknown man entered her bedroom. He then entered the victim’s bed and held his hand over her mouth, but the victim was able to free herself and began to scream. The suspect then fled the residence.

Through evidence collected at the scene and further investigation, Georgetown detectives identified 55-year-old Lewes Brittingham, a homeless sex offender, as a person of interest in the case and flagged him in the Delaware police database.

On Wednesday, January 16, the Newark Police Department responded to the 200 block of Main Street for a report of an unknown man on the caller’s apartment balcony. That man was identified as Brittingham and the Georgetown Police Department was notified.

Brittingham was charged with second-degree attempted rape and second-degree burglary and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Center in lieu of $26,000 secured bond.