Second Street Players will present “To Kill A Mockingbird,” dramatized by Christopher Sergel from the book by Harper Lee, with performances Feb. 1-3 and 8-10 at Milford High School, 1019 N. Walnut St.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

"To Kill a Mockingbird” was first published in 1960. The novel by Harper Lee won the Pulitzer Prize. The plot and characters are loosely based on the author's observations of her family and neighbors, as well as on an event that occurred near her hometown in 1936 when she was 10 years old.

Sergel's stage adaptation of the novel has become the definitive treatment of the original work and is performed worldwide. Sergel's adaptation preserves each of the novel's elements.

Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office at 800-838-3006.

For more, visit secondstreetplayers.com.