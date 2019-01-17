Origin a mystery

Cape Henlopen State Park visitors were dismayed to see a large cache of trash washed up on the bayside of The Point on Wednesday, January 16.

Lewes resident Lee Howard posted a photo of the littered beach on social media, causing outcry and, in some cases, action.

Lennea Hoban, of Georgetown, saw the photo and went out that afternoon to pick up what she could. According to her, there was a wide variety of trash strewn along the beach, including candy wrappers, water bottles, chip bags, plain plastic bags, straws, plastic wrappers and more.

“Seeing the photo, and checking the tides, I knew we had to act quickly. I picked the kids up from school and headed down there,” Hoban said. “It is definitely an area that doesn’t see a lot of foot traffic this time of year, so seeing the trash was shocking. It had been submerged, but plenty still littered the shore line and had blown to the dune grass. We needed a small army, but did what we could.”

Cape Henlopen State Park Superintendent Grant Melville also went out to take a look and pick up what he could. He determined the trash was fairly recently disposed of, due to a Snapchat icon on one of the chip bags.

“We genuinely do not know where these would have come from,” said Grant Melville, Cape Henlopen State Park Superintendent. “I’ve worked with state parks for four years now and I can’t remember a bulk, concentrated amount of trash like that washing up.”

Rich King, of delaware-surf-fishing.com, hosts beach cleanups nearly every weekend, and is planning on focusing on The Point this weekend.

“We don’t see trash like that often but … we average 50 Mylar balloons each cleanup,” King said.

King urged beachgoers not to be complacent and to pick up any trash they see. He recommended always taking a bucket or a bag to place trash in when visiting the beach.