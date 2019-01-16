The Delaware Department of Education launched, on Jan. 16, the first phase of its new Delaware Report Card — reportcard.doe.k12.de.us — as a more consumer-friendly site to provide educational information to Delaware families.

The Delaware Report Card, which replaces the state’s school profiles site, is designed for parents and caregivers and is focused on sharing data in a usable and digestible manner.

“We want Delaware families and stakeholders to engage meaningfully in public education decisions. That is only possible when they have access to clear, robust, timely and continuous information about how their students and schools are doing throughout the state,” said Secretary of Education Susan Bunting.

Available at the state, district, charter or school level, a snapshot highlights important educational information, prioritized through community feedback. This overview allows a user to navigate high-level information on one page. The user can dive deeper into the data if desired, viewing data through various options, such as by year, grade or subgroups, including race/ethnicity, gender, residence or other characteristics. Family-friendly language and additional context about each data element were used to create a fuller picture of Delaware education.

The site will be updated with educational data more frequently than the previous school profiles. Data, once validated by districts/charters and the department, will be accessible immediately to the public. A calendar of data releases will be available through the resources link.

As required under the federal Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, some information shared through the report card has been protected for student privacy. The department continues to work with experts to share the most data, with supporting visuals, while still protecting student privacy.

Report card enhancement will continue over the next year as meetings with stakeholders will continue to guide additional features and shared data.

The department will continue to collect feedback through the contact link on the report card homepage. The link also can be used to submit general questions or comments.