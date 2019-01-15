Delaware nonprofits are encouraged to apply for the Delaware Community Foundation’s 2019 Capital Grants.

These grants support projects that have a lasting, positive impact. Capital grants may be used to fund construction, renovation or repair of buildings, and/or land purchases. Capital grants typically range from $5,000 to $20,000. Generally, grants will not exceed $25,000 other than on rare occasions due to their exceptional merits, based on the discretion of the DCF Grants Committee.

For 2019, about $250,000 will be awarded to qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that serve Delawareans. Applications must be submitted at delcf.org/grants. Applications must be received no later than 4 p.m. Feb. 22.

The DCF has awarded nearly $5 million in capital and equipment grants, funded through the State of Delaware Fund and other field-of-interest endowments. Last year, the DCF allocated more than $250,000 in capital grants.

Applicants will be notified of the Grants Committee’s decision in writing by April 30.

The DCF will host two optional workshops to help applicants become familiar with the program and online application. Participants will leave with clear expectations of the next steps in applying for funding. Workshops will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 1 in the commons room of Wilmington Public Library, 10 E. 10th St.; and from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 5 in meeting room A of Georgetown Public Library, 123 W. Pine St.

Participants must register by Jan. 31 at delcf.org/capital-grants-workshops-2019. Participation in workshops is optional and will not influence funding decisions.

For more, call 504-5267 or email sgrunewald@delcf.org.