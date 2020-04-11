Lilly offering to help diabetics during economic downturn

Pharmaceutical company Lilly is offering help to people that may be struggling to pay for insulin.

Lilly officials this week announced that anyone who has commercial insurance, or no insurance, can buy their monthly prescription of Lilly insulin for $35 through the Lilly Insulin Value Program. The offer covers most of the company’s insulin products.

People can get the Lilly Insulin Value Program card by calling the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center at 833-808-1234, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. The cards can be sent to recipients by email or U.S. mail.

The calls are simple, the average time on the phone is about 10 minutes, and there is no paperwork. Spanish-speaking operators are available and the company can translate information into about 40 languages.

Due to federal guidelines, seniors in Medicare Part D plans are not eligible for a card but can call the Solution Center to see if they’re eligible for other options.