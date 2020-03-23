VIDEO - “If we didn't have some accountability and transparency on that $500 billion, I would expect the people of Delaware to be mad at me.”

Sen. Chris Coons joined Fox and Friends to discuss the latest updates on the negotiations on a third COVID-19 response package. Yesterday, Senator Coons and all other Senate Democrats voted against the Republican-authored coronavirus response package.

“This is going to be the single largest stimulus package in American history. So while I understand there is some concern and frustration that as of right now, 7:20 in the morning on Monday, we don’t have it all done, I think we will get this done.”