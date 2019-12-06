The commemoration will be held at the Pearl Harbor memorial dedicated last year at Lake Como at South Main Street and U.S. Route 13.

Smyrna’s annual Pearl Harbor commemoration will be Saturday, Dec. 7 at noon at the Pearl Harbor memorial at Lake Como at South Main Street and U.S. Route 13.

Terry Baker, chaplain of the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motor Cycle Club, will officiate.

The memorial, built in collaboration with the motorcycle club, Vietnam veterans, the Town of Smyrna, state officials and local contractors, was dedicated Dec. 7, 2018.

It incorporates a 6,000-pound anchor from a 1942 U.S. Navy destroyer and a traditional stone marker depicting an image of the attack on battleship row in 1941.

President Franklin Roosevelt’s words, “A date that will live in infamy,” are inscribed at the top, with Vietnam Veterans of America’s national logo, “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another,” at the bottom.

The event will include a traditional tossing of the wreath into the lake in memory of the 1,177 lost in the surprise attack that led to the entry of the United States into World War II.

“While the world has changed greatly and former enemies have become staunch allies, we must remember the sacrifices and courage of the generation who preserved our right to become the great nation we are today,” said Baker.

The dedication is open to the public.